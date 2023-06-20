One killed in KY-114 crash in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash on KY-114 in Prestonsburg.

Kentucky State Police was called to the scene of a two-car crash on KY-114 in Prestonsburg on Monday night.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened Tuesday morning.

According to KSP, Randal Ousley, 25, of Prestonsburg, was driving his truck and crossed the center line, colliding with the van driven by Glenn Tuttle, 69, of Garrett.

Tuttle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP Post 9.

