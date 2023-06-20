One killed in KY-114 crash in Prestonsburg

Road Closed
Road Closed(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead after a crash on KY-114 in Prestonsburg.

Kentucky State Police was called to the scene of a two-car crash on KY-114 in Prestonsburg on Monday night.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened Tuesday morning.

According to KSP, Randal Ousley, 25, of Prestonsburg, was driving his truck and crossed the center line, colliding with the van driven by Glenn Tuttle, 69, of Garrett.

Tuttle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP Post 9.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
Police lights generic
Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County
Road Closed
KY-114 back open following crash

Latest News

Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding and identifying a...
Laurel County officials ask for help finding robbery suspect
Ron Burchett has served on the Board of Directors at PMC for 30 years.
New road opens on Pikeville Medical Center campus
One man has been killed after a tree fell on him while logging in Knott County.
One man died logging in Knott County
(File)
KSP: One killed in Belfry crash