New road opens on Pikeville Medical Center campus

Jun. 20, 2023
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A new road through Pikeville Medical Center’s Riverfill parking lot to Bypass Road in front of the hospital has opened, named for PMC Vice Chairman Ron Burchett.

Burchett Way connects Hambley Way to Bypass Road directly in front of the hospital, giving patients, visitors and employees of PMC better accessibility through downtown Pikeville.

“Burchett Way provides a convenient transportation route and symbolizes a great partnership between the City and PMC,” said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter.

Ron Burchett has served on the Board of Directors at PMC for 30 years.

