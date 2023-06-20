Man wins $1.2 million from $20 scratch-off bought at work, lottery officials say

A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.
A man took home $1.2 million off a $20 scratch-off, according to the North Carolina Lottery.(North Carolina Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (Gray News) – A man in North Carolina hit a $2 million jackpot after risking just $20 on a scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials.

The North Carolina Lottery said Hyeon Jung bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Green Street Grocery in High Point where he works as an employee.

When Jung returned to the store Friday to collect his prize, he had the option of taking it as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million.

Ung chose the lump-sum $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
Police lights generic
Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County
Road Closed
KY-114 back open following crash

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine and put the...
Coast Guard intercepts more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth $186 million
Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help finding and identifying a...
Laurel County officials ask for help finding robbery suspect
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve...
Biden hosts a forum about artificial intelligence with technology leaders in San Francisco
Ron Burchett has served on the Board of Directors at PMC for 30 years.
New road opens on Pikeville Medical Center campus