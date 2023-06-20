Letcher County to receive nearly $170,000 for outdoor recreation

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced nearly $170,000 in funding to establish outdoor recreation spaces in Letcher County.

“Eastern Kentucky is an incredibly beautiful and historic place with so much to offer,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “These funds will help bring more people to Letcher County to see that beauty and history firsthand.”

The City of Jenkins will receive $100,000 in funding from the Recreational Trails Program to help design and build a multi-use trail from Little Shepherd Amphitheater to the Jenkins Combs Overlook, with educational signage along the trail.

Jenkins will also receive $66,025 in funds from the Land & Water Conservation Fund to improve Jenkins City Park.

The Letcher County Tourism and Convention Commission will receive $2,424 to try and boost tourism in the state post-pandemic.

