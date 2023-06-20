Letcher County native helping with flood cleanup in time for vacation bible school

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Before vacation bible school begins at the Colson Civic Center, people from all around Kentucky are helping to clear up remaining flood debris.

The Colson Civic Center is owned by Shirley Sexton, who has been working to clean the Civic Center since the July flood left behind seven feet of water and ten inches of mud.

Cordelia Schaber, a Letcher County native who now lives in Alexandria, has been returning home with her church group to help clean up ever since November.

Schaber and her group, The Bridge, are back in Letcher County to help Sexton get the Civic Center up and running in time to help host Vacation Bible School for the students of Letcher County.

Schaber and those she brought to help lead the VBS said they are excited to help the students know that they have a purpose in this world.

”I think that anytime you’re going through a hard time, it is so crucial to understand that you’re not alone,” said Beth St. Clar of Christ Chapel Assembly of God in Erlanger. “That someone is looking out for you, that good is going to come out of bad things. That God has created us each for a special purpose and a reason. And that he’s going to walk with us through the different valleys and even bring good out of the valleys that we go through.”

Vacation Bible School will be at the Civic Center from Wednesday to Friday, with on-site registration available.

