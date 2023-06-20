Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - As part of a continued joint effort by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and the London Police Department, 24 people were arrested in the past week on drug charges in a “drug roundup” conducted by the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force.

Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates, possession of methamphetamine, drug indictment warrants and more for 24 people in the Laurel County area.

The 24 people charged include:

Michelle L. Jones, 40, of Corbin - charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

April Hicks, 31, of London - charged with first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).

Brian K. Surgener, 41, of Corbin - charged with first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Addison Nantz, 35, of London - charged with third-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sarah Elizabeth Tye, 37, of Corbin - charged with first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tracy E. Watkins, 52, of London - charged with first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance; third-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance.

Terry S. Hubbard, 50, of London - charged with first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Christopher W. Surgener, 38, of Corbin - charged on a complaint warrant with first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Howard, 38, of London - charged with first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Liza D. Godfrey, 30, of London - charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender I.

William R. Freeman, 57, of London- charged on a Laurel district complaint warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Freddy Scalf, 63, of East Bernstadt- charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Jason R. Watkins, 29, of Rockhold - charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arnie Lewis, 66, of Keavy - charged on a federal indictment warrant.

Brian Christopher Hamilton, 45, of Barbourville - charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua G. Shelby, 38, of Corbin - charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Brandy Tonielle Smith, 26, of London - charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender II.

John Peters, 46, of London - charged with first-degree, second offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); third-degree, second offense trafficking in a controlled substance; receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000.

Anthony D. Gregory, 30, of Corbin - charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

James Jacob Root, 38, of London - charged with first-degree, first offense possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Alicia Isom, 29, of London - charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant charging first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin); Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on three counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance; prescription controlled substances not in a proper container; second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication.

Perry Lance Valentour, 31, of Keavy - charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Joseph Baker, 31, of London - charged on an indictment warrant charging first-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine); third-degree, first offense trafficking in a controlled substance; trafficking in a legend drug; persistent felony offender I.