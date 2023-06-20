KYTC: Long delays scheduled as work begins on KY-3412

Paving project
Paving project(WDAM)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are warning drivers about long delays on KY-3412 in Martin County as a resurfacing project begins.

Crews plan to resurface all of KY-3412. The work will start at mile marker 0.00 and end at the intersection of KY-645 (mile marker 1.6).

The project will start on Tuesday, June 20, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and work will continue on Wednesday, June 21, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

During this time, officials said crews will pave the road at full width. Drivers should expect delays of 20 minutes or more at times.

Officials said drivers should find a different route during work hours and watch out for equipment in the area.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Lake water ripples
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department
Police: I-75 reopened in Whitley County after multi-car wreck
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
Pikeville community gathers in prayer for Declan McCoy.
Pikeville community hosts prayer vigil for seven-year-old boy battling cancer

Latest News

issues and answers
Issues and Answers: Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced nearly $170,000 in funding to establish outdoor...
Letcher County to receive nearly $170,000 for outdoor recreation
Removing unwanted guest from your home.
How to get rid of unwanted guest in your home
‘Sunup Initiative’ aims to flip the script on former sundown town