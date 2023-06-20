KYTC: Long delays scheduled as work begins on KY-3412

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are warning drivers about long delays on KY-3412 in Martin County as a resurfacing project begins.

Crews plan to resurface all of KY-3412. The work will start at mile marker 0.00 and end at the intersection of KY-645 (mile marker 1.6).

The project will start on Tuesday, June 20, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and work will continue on Wednesday, June 21, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

During this time, officials said crews will pave the road at full width. Drivers should expect delays of 20 minutes or more at times.

Officials said drivers should find a different route during work hours and watch out for equipment in the area.

