KY-114 back open following crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 6/20/2023 Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9 told WYMT the road reopened early Tuesday morning.

Original Story:

A heavily-traveled road in Eastern Kentucky is closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said KY-114 between Prestonsburg and Salyersville will be closed for at least “a couple hours”.

Drivers should find a different route.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.