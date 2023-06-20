KY-114 back open following crash
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 6/20/2023 Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9 told WYMT the road reopened early Tuesday morning.
Original Story:
A heavily-traveled road in Eastern Kentucky is closed following a two-vehicle crash.
Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said KY-114 between Prestonsburg and Salyersville will be closed for at least “a couple hours”.
Drivers should find a different route.
