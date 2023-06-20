KY-114 back open following crash

Road Closed
Road Closed(Floyd County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron and Kirstin Baum
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: 6/20/2023 Officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9 told WYMT the road reopened early Tuesday morning.

Original Story:

A heavily-traveled road in Eastern Kentucky is closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said KY-114 between Prestonsburg and Salyersville will be closed for at least “a couple hours”.

Drivers should find a different route.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
Kentucky Power proposes rate change
Kentucky Power proposes rate change

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Another round of showers and storms today
The family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten as the...
‘Answers for Amber’: Family of murder victim will ‘go to ends of the earth’ for justice
Sun Up Initiative - Alyssa 11
Floyd County Death Investigation - Buddy 11
Martin Co Delays