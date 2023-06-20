KSP: One killed in Belfry crash

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a two-car crash Sunday night that killed one of the drivers.

Officials with KSP Post 9 said Jacob Walls, 35, of Turkey Creek, was driving but did not stop at a red light. They said he collided with a car driven by Brionna Spence, 24, of Matewan, on State Highway 292 West in Belfry.

Walls was taken to Tug Valley ARH, where he died as a result of his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation by KSP.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.