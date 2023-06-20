KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the accidental shooting death of a five-year-old in Jackson County.

According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental shooting on Coal Road.

The investigation found that the five-year-old child was accidentally shot by a seven-year-old and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation by Kentucky State Police.

