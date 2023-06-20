Issues and Answers: Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton.

Stapleton is currently serving his third term as mayor.

June 30 will mark one year since three officers and a K-9 were killed in an ambush in the Allen community, and portions of Floyd County were hit hard during the July 2022 flood.

Hensley and Stapleton talked about those events. They also discussed upcoming projects and events in Prestonsburg.

