Good Question: How can I get on ‘The Price is Right’?

It is one of the most popular gameshows in history, but how do those contestants get picked to come on down?
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is one of the most popular gameshows in history, but how do those contestants get picked to come on down?

For today’s Good Question, Johnny asks, “How can I get on ‘The Price is Right’?”

To get inside the taping, there are several steps you have to take, including traveling to Los Angeles. Even then, you aren’t guaranteed a spot on the stage.

First, you apply for tickets through the show’s website.

You do have to meet some qualifications, including:

  • You are at least eighteen (18) years of age.
  • You or your family members are not affiliated with the show or CBS
  • You are not presently a candidate for public office.
  • Within the last ten (10) years, you have not been a contestant on THE PRICE IS RIGHT.

Then, plan your trip to California and prepare to wait in line.

The Washington Post detailed the process of producers interviewing possible contestants as they wait for the show to start. They choose people who are high energy, not only for the contestants but also to ensure a good crowd.

The show is switching filming locations because Television City is undergoing renovations. Their website says they’ll start filming new episodes, with an audience, near the end of July.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
According to officials with KSP, a call came in Monday evening for assistance at an accidental...
KSP: Accidental shooting leaves five-year-old dead
Police lights generic
Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County
Road Closed
KY-114 back open following crash

Latest News

The Colson civic center is hosting vacation bible school.
Letcher County native helping with flood cleanup in time for vacation bible school
Kiauna Campbell is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Kiauna Campbell
Family and friends of Amber Spradlin are searching for justice.
Demonstration demands ‘Justice for Amber’ following suspected murder of Floyd County woman
On Tuesday, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area officials asked park visitors for...
Show off your best pictures of Big South Fork
Mountain News at 6 - Jenkins funding