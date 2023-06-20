EKY city awarded $100,000 for recreational spaces

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced nearly $170,000 granted to Letcher County.

$100,000 of that was given to the city of Jenkins from the Recreational Trails Program.

Jenkins Mayor Todd DePriest said they have been working on building a trail to connect from downtown near the amphitheater to the Pine Mountain trail, but have faced some challenges along the way.

“We have worked on the same grant probably eight or ten years ago and got awarded it but, the property that was loaned was involved in coal companies and they changed hands, different things would happen and we could not get easements. Now the East Kentucky Heritage Foundation has bought the 800 and something acres that it is on so, we are able to go with it now,” he explained.

He said it feels good to be recognized for their work.

“We have worked real hard over the years, we have had four major projects that we have been working on since I was on city council, city administrator and now being the mayor that we have worked on between housing, the tourism piece between the raven rock properties, downtown revitalization with old division shop projects,” he said.

He said he hopes this will bring more people into the city.

“It will be a way for people maybe that is going to be here to go up on the trail, check it out a little bit and say, ‘Okay maybe I want to hike the whole thing.’ Or maybe they just want to take a short hike from here to the break,” he said.

DePriest said they are continuing to work on everything despite several other projects.

“Trying to connect everything together and we are real mindful of the different projects we have going on right now, trying to tie everything back to town so, you have access both directions,” he said.

He added that this is just one of many projects they have been working on since the July 2022 flood.

“This stuff was going on before the flood, of course after the flood we were working on our long range planning and big picture plans and we are just trying to make sure we fit everything we were working on before the flood into it and then build on it after the flood,” he explained.

DePriest said the trail will be easily accessible with clear marks to point people to and from the city.

He added that there will be some historical pieces along the way since Jenkins has a rich history.

In addition to the $100,000 award, the city of Jenkins received $66,025 from the Land & Water Conservation Fund to help make improvements to Jenkins City Park.

Letcher County Tourism was also awarded $2,424 to support travel marketing and promotion.

