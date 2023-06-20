Death investigation underway after body found in Knox County

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Knox County are investigating after a body was reportedly found on Hall Circle.

Officials said they got a call around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, and several departments responded to the scene.

The cause of death and the name of the person were not released.

The body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

