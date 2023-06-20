Daily rain chances will continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy weather pattern will continue for much of the week. Scattered showers and storms are possible at times, and some of the rain could be heavy.

Tonight Through Wednesday Night

Spotty showers and storms will linger into tonight, especially early. Some of the rain could be heavy in places, but no severe weather is expected. We stay mild and muggy overnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. We are also tracking the potential for dense fog late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues on Wednesday as an area of low pressure continues to bring in moisture and rain chances. Scattered showers and storms are possible at times throughout Wednesday. It will not rain all day, but off-and-on showers and storms are likely at times. Highs top out in the mid-to-lower-70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Into Wednesday night, mild and muggy weather will stick around. Spotty showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Again, some patchy fog will be possible.

Rain Chances Linger To Close Out The Work Week

Our soggy weather pattern will stick around on Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible at times, and some of the rain may be heavy. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper-70s, and lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

On Friday, rain chances look to continue. Spotty showers will be possible under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We remain mild and muggy. Highs reach the mid-to-upper-70s, while lows only dip into the mid-and-lower-60s.

Trending Drier For The Weekend

Models are starting to trend slightly drier for portions of the weekend.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the upper-70s, and lows remain in the mid-to-lower-60s.

On Sunday, most of the region looks dry and warm. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us will be dry. Temperatures soar into the mid-and-upper-80s by Sunday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

