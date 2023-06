BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kiauna Campbell is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

She was a senior at Owsley County High School, where she had a 4.1 GPA.

Kiauna was a member of the Beta Club and maintained a 4.0 GPA for all of high school.

Congratulations, Kiauna!

