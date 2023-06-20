‘Answers for Amber’: Family of murder victim will ‘go to ends of the earth’ for justice

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT)- Kentucky State Police is investigating a murder in the Martin community, as the loved ones of the victim celebrate the life she lived.

Despite the trauma and heartbreak she endured in her early years, Amber Spradlin was always known as a loving, caring, adventure-seeking friend to all. Her aunt and uncle, Melissa and Gary Samson, and her cousin and best friend, Debbie Hall, say she is someone who most people would say they know.

”Everybody always talked about how sweet Amber was and how helpful and nice,” said Melissa.

“She was kind,” said Debbie. ”She was kind to everyone.”

The 39-year-old cat mom and concert lover was the first in line to help someone in need and always planning the next function as the unofficial family manager.

Though she spent a lot of time as a caregiver of the grandparents who raised her, the self-proclaimed world traveler recently embarked on a different journey: caring for herself.

After her grandparents died, Spradlin moved out on her own, found a job in town, and began building a new chapter in her life, focused on friends, her pets, and her family.

“She was just kind of spreading her wings and getting started,” said Debbie.

On Sunday, that chapter was cut short when Spradlin was found dead in a home in the Arkansas Creek community of Martin, leaving troopers to investigate and the family to wait for answers.

“It was like a dagger through the heart,” said Gary.

“It just wasn’t fair. She was just learning to take care of herself and to be her own person,” Melissa said.

They say, though she sometimes gave them a hard time, they will fight hard to get the truth.

“She knew it didn’t matter what she did to me. I’d always love her,” said Melissa.

“And go to ends of the earth for her, too. In life and in death,” said Gary.

While the investigation is ongoing, the family says they are just hopeful that Amber’s name will not be forgotten, nor her story swept under the rug. The community is also making calls for justice, with a Facebook page created in support of Spradlin, a potential protest planned near the Judicial Center Tuesday at noon, and a community vigil planned at The David School Wednesday at 8 p.m.

