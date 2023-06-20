Another round of showers and storms today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy Monday across the mountains, the forecast remains on the active side for your Tuesday.

Tuesday & Wednesday:

That slow-moving area of low pressure which brought us showers and storms yesterday is continuing to cross through the southeast United States today. As it dips down into the Carolinas, we are going to see something a bit unusual weather-wise. Storms will be with us again today, but instead of moving west to east like they normally do, they will actually work east to west today. This is because we will be seeing an easterly wind due to the position of that low-pressure system. Just like yesterday, it’s not all-day rain, but when we do see it, it can be heavy at times and we may even see a strong storm or two. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s once again today, however tomorrow as the wind shifts a little bit more to the northeast, we will see cooler air move in limiting our highs to the lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

The forecast for the end of the week will continue to feature scattered showers and storms, but the coverage will not be as widespread and the frequency will be a bit more sporadic. We will likely see a few breaks in the clouds between storms on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the mid-60s on both days, with highs on Thursday in the upper 70s and lower 80s expected on Friday. As we move to the weekend and that storm system will move on out of our region, but with the heat and humidity around we will see at least a 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms. Temperatures will be closer to normal with highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

