$5000 of suspected fentanyl seized in Cawood, two arrested

Two people were arrested in Cawood when officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office...
Two people were arrested in Cawood when officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office seized fentanyl with a street value of $5000.(Harlan County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Cawood when officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office seized fentanyl with a street value of $5000.

On Monday, HCSO officials were assisting parole officers at a home on Hal Street when an impaired woman had to be taken by ambulance to Harlan ARH.

Officials seized suspected fentanyl with a street value of $5000 from the home and also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Michael “Bones” Myers, 42, of Cawood, was charged with importing fentanyl/fentanyl derivatives, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Stephanie Johnson, 32, of Hulen, was charged with importing fentanyl/fentanyl derivatives and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

