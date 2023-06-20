$5000 of suspected fentanyl seized in Cawood, two arrested
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people were arrested in Cawood when officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office seized fentanyl with a street value of $5000.
On Monday, HCSO officials were assisting parole officers at a home on Hal Street when an impaired woman had to be taken by ambulance to Harlan ARH.
Officials seized suspected fentanyl with a street value of $5000 from the home and also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Michael “Bones” Myers, 42, of Cawood, was charged with importing fentanyl/fentanyl derivatives, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Stephanie Johnson, 32, of Hulen, was charged with importing fentanyl/fentanyl derivatives and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.
