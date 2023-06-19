U.S. 25W roundabout project kicks off, drivers should expect delays

Road construction
Road construction
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in one Southern Kentucky county should expect delays on Monday as road crews start corrective work on the U.S. 25W roundabout project.

The construction area will extend from KY-2987 to the I-75 overpass in Whitley County.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said lanes will be closed in this location on the northbound and southbound side of U.S. 25W.

One lane of traffic will be open at all times and controlled by flaggers.

The construction is expected to last through Saturday, June 24.

The speed limit will be reduced to 35 miles per hour.

KYTC officials asked drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays and drive safely in the construction area.

