‘Sunup Initiative’ aims to flip the script on former sundown town

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - 2019 marked the 100th year since 200 African Americans were forced to leave the city of Corbin.

This event left many to deem the area as a ‘sundown town’, which is a term used to describe an area that is predominantly white by choice.

For several years, city leaders and community members have worked to change that narrative, and in 2018, the Sunup Initiative was created for this purpose.

“Our responsibility as Sunup is to continue to shed light on how we have improved and how we can continue to do the work,” said Lisa Garrison, a Sunup Initiative leadership team member.

Through monthly meetings, film screenings and open discussions, the group aims to educate people on the past while ensuring history does not repeat itself.

“There are ways that we can be more welcoming and inclusive and just, and ways that we can change how we interact with each other, how we construct our systems,” said Dr. Kathryn Engle, who is also a Sunup Initiative leadership team member.

For those with the initiative and other organizations, like the Laurel County African American Heritage Center, creating open and honest conversations is important in making sure Southeast Kentucky continues to move forward when it comes to racial oppression.

“I would just like to figure out what we could do to better educate people, to better pull people together and to create more unity amongst us. I think that’s what I would like to see done,” said Wayne Riley, Laurel Co. African American Heritage Center Director.

The Sunup Initiative will host its first in-person meeting post-COVID Tuesday, June 20, at the Corbin Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

