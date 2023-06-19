Several Rounds of Showers In The Forecast

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is taking a turn toward the soggy side with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected over the next few days.

Monday & Tuesday:

A slow-moving area of Low Pressure will cross across the Ohio Valley as we start the new work week. With this area of low pressure, we will see a general increase in cloud cover, a decrease in temperatures, and several rounds of rain showers. The rain is not expected to last all day, non-stop, but will come in several rounds. Any one of these rounds of rain could produce pockets of intense heavy rain as there is quite a bit of moisture available for this storm system. This could lead to some isolated flooding issues, and is something we will monitor closely. Highs for both Monday and Tuesday are expected in the upper 70s, with lows in the mid-60s.

The Extended Forecast:

This area of low pressure is in no hurry to clear the area and will likely get cut off from the flow aloft somewhere to our southeast. As long as it is in our neighborhood, we’re going to keep chances of showers and storms in the forecast. The good news is that the chances look not as likely from Wednesday on, as we will see just a few passing showers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will slowly start climbing from the mid-70s mid-week to the lower 80s by the weekend. Lows will remain in the lower to mid-60s.

