Several Rounds of Showers In The Forecast

WYMT First Alert Weather
WYMT First Alert Weather(WYMT Weather)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast is taking a turn toward the soggy side with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms expected over the next few days.

Monday & Tuesday:

A slow-moving area of Low Pressure will cross across the Ohio Valley as we start the new work week. With this area of low pressure, we will see a general increase in cloud cover, a decrease in temperatures, and several rounds of rain showers. The rain is not expected to last all day, non-stop, but will come in several rounds. Any one of these rounds of rain could produce pockets of intense heavy rain as there is quite a bit of moisture available for this storm system. This could lead to some isolated flooding issues, and is something we will monitor closely. Highs for both Monday and Tuesday are expected in the upper 70s, with lows in the mid-60s.

The Extended Forecast:

This area of low pressure is in no hurry to clear the area and will likely get cut off from the flow aloft somewhere to our southeast. As long as it is in our neighborhood, we’re going to keep chances of showers and storms in the forecast. The good news is that the chances look not as likely from Wednesday on, as we will see just a few passing showers on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will slowly start climbing from the mid-70s mid-week to the lower 80s by the weekend. Lows will remain in the lower to mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake water ripples
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department
Police: I-75 reopened in Whitley County after multi-car wreck
Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Pikeville community gathers in prayer for Declan McCoy.
Pikeville community hosts prayer vigil for seven-year-old boy battling cancer
Crash
One man dead following Knott County crash

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather NOW Monday Forecast - 6/19/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 11 p.m. Forecast - 6/18/23
First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Aaron 6 p.m. Forecast - 6/18/23
WYMT First Alert Weather
An unsettled weather pattern looks to return