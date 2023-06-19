SEKY community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lynch chapter of the Eastern Kentucky Social Club hosted its second annual Juneteenth celebration.

2023 marks 158 years since slaves were officially declared free.

In June 2021, Juneteenth was declared a federal holiday.

The event had several speakers, and members took the time to discuss the progress they have made in more than 100 years.

Former President of the Lynch chapter Ronnie Hampton said it is important to celebrate how far they have come.

“America has history, all history, not just some and this is a part of that history. Our people need to know where we come from, how we got to where we are and this is part of it,” he said.

He added that it means a lot to even celebrate this event.

“The Fourth of July was never for us and then the word came out that Juneteenth that we were set free as well so, it means a lot to us, this is our holiday,” he explained.

Tennessee Chapter President Andrea Massey said she wants the entire community to participate in events like this.

“This has been a wonderful event, we are looking to make it bigger, we would like the tri-city area to come and make this event special not just for minorities, but for everyone to come in and join with us to make this a special event,” she said.

She said the history of Juneteenth needs to be shared with others.

“I think it is educational, something that we need to do in the whole tri-city area, not just in Lynch, but it needs to be a community effort for Harlan County,” she explained.

Hampton said this event helps keep the names of everyone that came before him alive.

“We were a community where we all took care of each other and now that things are not like they used to be, the coal mines are gone, families are moving out, people are dying off. It is very important that we not let anything die, history has to be remembered,” he said.

He is calling on younger people to continue progressing in society, while also remembering their roots.

“We are going to die off, what is going to happen to it, people like Shayla have to keep that history alive and let our people know where they came from,” he explained.

