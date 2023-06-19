Scattered showers stick around for much of the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A pesky area of low pressure will bring off-and-on showers and storms to the region throughout the work week. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

Tonight Through Tuesday Night

Spotty showers will linger through tonight. It will not rain all night, but some showers will be possible at times. We stay mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-60s.

Be sure to grab the umbrella before you walk out the door on Tuesday as rain chances will continue. Scattered showers and storms are likely at times under a mostly cloudy sky. Again, it will not rain continuously, but showers are likely at times, and some could be heavy. High temperatures on Tuesday stay in the upper-70s.

Into Tuesday night, the forecast does not change much. We remain mild, muggy, mostly cloudy and soggy at times. Spotty showers are possible. Overnight lows remain in the mid-60s.

Rain Chances Continue

This area of low pressure will linger into the middle and end of the work week. As a result, it will continue to bring moisture and rain chances to the region.

Scattered showers are possible on Wednesday under a mostly cloudy sky. Models are trending cooler on Wednesday. We look to top out in the lower-70s, but some areas may stay in the upper-60s.

We are tracking more scattered showers and storms by Thursday. Similar to previous days, it does not look to rain all day, but some showers will be likely at times. We remain mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s, while lows only dip into the mid-60s.

The forecast remains rather soggy as we close out the work week. Scattered showers will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures look to reach the lower-80s by Friday afternoon. Lows only dip into the mid-and-upper-60s by Friday night.

Over the next five days, we could see 1-3″ of rain. We are not expecting widespread problems, but some spotty highwater issues can not be ruled out, especially by the middle and end of the week. Be sure to keep an eye on your creeks and streams and have the WYMT First Alert Weather app on standby, just in case.

Weekend Forecast

Scattered rain chances look to linger as we kick off the weekend. Spotty showers look possible on Saturday under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs look to reach the lower-80s, and lows look to fall into the mid-60s.

Models are trending drier and warmer for the second half of the upcoming weekend. A spotty shower can not be ruled out, but most of the region looks dry and mild on Sunday. Highs rebound into the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows only fall into the upper-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.