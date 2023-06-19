Russellville athlete to represent Kentucky at 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bluegrass State is being represented in a big way at the Special Olympics in Berlin.

Three Kentucky athletes including Lee Dockins of Russellville made the trip to Germany in mid-June, nearly a week before the competition started.

“They got to Berlin on Friday and had a little training opportunity there, so they got to sort of shake off some of the rust from not really having real practices for a few days,” said Communications Director of Special Olympics Kentucky Mark Buerger. “They’ll do a little bit of work in the next couple of days. They they’ll do a ‘divisioning’ thing actually. They did it right before the opening ceremonies on Saturday.”

Lee is no stranger to the event, it’s her fifth trip the Special Olympics World Summer Games. Her first trip was back in 2007, since then she’s amassed more World Games medals than any other Kentucky Special Olympics athlete.

“I think Lee just loves it. To be honest with you, Lee loves the Special Olympics. She loves being a gymnast, she loves to compete. Lee is just a wonderful athlete, a tremendous competitor,” said Buerger. “She works really hard in the gym there in Logan County. She works really hard with her state and national coaches, and she competes really hard. The other thing about Lee is that she is an absolutely wonderful ambassador for Special Olympics.”

Lee Dockins has a highlight worthy career, but the road isn’t always easy. The gymnastics events she participates in are very competitive and challenging.

“Lee is competing in rhythmic gymnastics, which is for those people who aren’t familiar it’s the hoop and the ball and the ribbon and clubs are some of the some of the disciplines,” said Buerger. “Those are really complex disciplines especially. So there’s always going to be a little bit of hardship and Lee has had struggles in events in the past and she just handles them so well, and comes back and competes in the next event and I think that’s what’s made her so successful, to be honest.”

The 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games run from June 17-25. Lee will be competing for 2 of those days with the state of Kentucky supporting her.

Some of the events will be live streamed locally on various platforms throughout the week of competition. For more information visit the Kentucky Special Olympics Facebook page.

