Police looking for two reported theft suspects in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in trying to find two reported theft suspects.

The first suspect reportedly stole an item at a business off U.S. 25 just north of London during the weekend.

In the photos posted by the sheriff’s office on Facebook, the man was wearing a black undershirt with a red zip-up hoodie over it.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for a woman who reportedly stole a purse at a business off U.S. 25 East, about ten miles south of London, on Sunday.

Officials said the suspect took a “Guess,” branded purse that is colored in grey. The purse reportedly contained a large sum of cash, bank cards and identification.

If anyone has any information as to where the suspects may be, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.