Man arrested following traffic stop in Wayne County

KTTC
KTTC(KTTC)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Monticello Police Department brought a man into custody after they conducted a traffic stop Sunday morning.

At approximately 10:25 a.m., the traffic stop was performed after a vehicle committed two traffic violations in downtown Monticello.

A roadside investigation resulted in the driver being arrested on several offenses.

Matthew Young, 18, was charged with No Operators License, Improper Turning, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, Inadequate Muffler, No Registration Receipt, No Registration Plates, and No Insurance.

Young was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

