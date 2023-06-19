Lt. Gov. Coleman helps AT&T present 75 laptops to Hindman students

AT&T donated 75 laptops to the students of the Hindman Settlement School.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - AT&T Kentucky presented 75 free laptops to students at Hindman Settlement School with the help of Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

After the July flood destroyed several of the school’s computers, AT&T Kentucky partnered with Hindman Settlement School to help reestablish a technology program for students.

The students who received the laptops are high schoolers studying creative writing or enrolled in the school’s summer tutoring program.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Students were encouraged to find out if their families would qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program helps families who receive government benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, Pell Grant or Free/Reduced Lunch receive a discount on at-home internet services.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Lake water ripples
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department
Police: I-75 reopened in Whitley County after multi-car wreck
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
Pikeville community gathers in prayer for Declan McCoy.
Pikeville community hosts prayer vigil for seven-year-old boy battling cancer

Latest News

issues and answers
Issues and Answers: Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced nearly $170,000 in funding to establish outdoor...
Letcher County to receive nearly $170,000 for outdoor recreation
‘Sunup Initiative’ aims to flip the script on former sundown town
Brylie Kate Pennington is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Brylie Kate Pennington