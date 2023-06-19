Lt. Gov. Coleman helps AT&T present 75 laptops to Hindman students

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - AT&T Kentucky presented 75 free laptops to students at Hindman Settlement School with the help of Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

After the July flood destroyed several of the school’s computers, AT&T Kentucky partnered with Hindman Settlement School to help reestablish a technology program for students.

The students who received the laptops are high schoolers studying creative writing or enrolled in the school’s summer tutoring program.

Students were encouraged to find out if their families would qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program helps families who receive government benefits such as SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, Pell Grant or Free/Reduced Lunch receive a discount on at-home internet services.

