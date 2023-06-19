Good Question: Which fireworks can I legally buy in Kentucky?

What are the limits when it comes to products they can sell?
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we get closer to Independence Day, you’ll likely see more fireworks stands popping up. What are the limits when it comes to products they can sell?

For today’s Good Question, we’re asking, “Which fireworks can I legally buy in Kentucky?”

The answer is going to change depending on where you’re buying them. Unless there’s a local ordinance, pretty much everything is on the table in Kentucky. Roman candles, bottle rockets and even shells propelled out of tubes.

You do have to be 18 and light those fireworks at least 200 feet away from homes, vehicles, structures, or other people. Also, firework stands can only operate between June 10 and July 7.

Now, if you’re buying or setting off fireworks in Fayette County, there are much heavier restrictions. The city’s website explains it pretty simply ,“If it goes up or blows up, it is illegal in Fayette County.” Louisville has similar restrictions.

You can still buy ground and hand-held sparkling devices, such as sparklers, ground spinners and fountains in Fayette County.

Also, the minimum fine for a conviction involving the use of prohibited fireworks or consumer fireworks in Fayette County is $250 for the first offense within a 12-month period.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

