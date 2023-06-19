Funeral arrangements announced for “Mayor of Wabaco”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Hazard man, affectionately known as the “Mayor of Wabaco”, died on Friday at the age of 91.

Randolph Campbell was a decorated veteran in the Korean War, and he helped build homes and businesses that still stand in Hazard.

Even though Campbell went to M.C. Napier High School, he was considered one of the biggest fans of the Hazard Bulldogs.

His name is on the doghouse that the football team runs out of at each home game.

You can read the entire obituary for Randolph Campbell here.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel.

His memorial service will also be Thursday, June 22, at Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel. It will start at 1 p.m.

