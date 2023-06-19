Community mourns Magoffin County teen after drowning death

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Sam Wagers.

Morgan County Coroner Casey Helton said Wagers drowned near Lost Creek Boat Ramp on the Morgan County side of Paintsville Lake.

Wagers, or “Sambo” as his friends and family called him, was a rising junior at Magoffin County High School.

“All of our teachers know all the students, all the students know each other even if they don’t run in the same friend groups,” said Principal Brian Conley of Magoffin County High School.

Magoffin County Schools will have counselors on standby at the high school for students grieving the loss of one of their own.

