Community mourns Magoffin County teen after drowning death

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Phil Pendleton and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County community is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Sam Wagers.

Morgan County Coroner Casey Helton said Wagers drowned near Lost Creek Boat Ramp on the Morgan County side of Paintsville Lake.

Wagers, or “Sambo” as his friends and family called him, was a rising junior at Magoffin County High School.

“All of our teachers know all the students, all the students know each other even if they don’t run in the same friend groups,” said Principal Brian Conley of Magoffin County High School.

Magoffin County Schools will have counselors on standby at the high school for students grieving the loss of one of their own.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Pic
Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center
Lake water ripples
EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake
Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department
Police: I-75 reopened in Whitley County after multi-car wreck
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
Pikeville community gathers in prayer for Declan McCoy.
Pikeville community hosts prayer vigil for seven-year-old boy battling cancer

Latest News

As he chatted with students on video while floating in a space station, John Shoffner became a...
Astronaut has Middlesboro community ‘buzzing’
Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson confirmed that a Prestonsburg woman was found dead in Martin.
Woman found dead in Floyd County
Kentucky State Police troopers, past and present, came together Monday in Frankfort to...
Kentucky State Police celebrates 75 years of service
Kentucky Power proposes rate change
Kentucky Power proposes rate change