Addiction Recovery Care gives insight into how to prevent fatal overdoses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of people lose their lives each year to drug overdoses in Kentucky, but for the first time since before the pandemic the Overdose Fatality Report showed a 5% decrease.

While there is still a long road ahead to continue to minimize them, Addiction Recovery Care, or ARC, said the 5% decrease in drug overdoses is a very big deal and a huge sign of progress.

According to the 2022 Overdose Fatality Report, 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives to drug overdoses.

This number shows a 5% decrease from 2021 and is the first year-over-year decrease in four years and can be a sign that improvement is underway.

“The 5% decrease in overdose fatality is a big deal,” Addiction Recovery Care’s Vice President of Program Development Jason Merrick said. “There are a lot of lives tied to those little percentage points.”

Merrick said the last year’s decrease can be improved on and believes it is a result of people being more mindful of those suffering from substance abuse.

“Well, that means a lot of folks out there and a lot of people in Kentucky are adding Narcan to their first aid kit, right,” Merrick said. “So you get a Narcan kit, and you put it in your first aid kit, and you’re ready if someone gets in an overdose situation, and you’re able to respond and save a life.”

Merrick said he has lived almost 15 years without the use of drugs or alcohol and credits centers like ARC for his recovery.

Addiction Recovery Care has plans to open more facilities across multiple states to provide treatment and services to whoever is in need and plans to open their first psychiatric hospital to allow them to better address the growing need to treat both substance use disorder and serious mental illness.

ARC said their motto is to take people from crisis to career with an intense medical base program at any moment.

“So we are ready to get people into treatment today, Father’s Day, so be it, we will be ready and waiting at our intake line and on social media,” Merrick said. “We are ready to go and ready to pick someone up and take them to get the treatment they need and deserve.”

However, he also asked the community to continue to put people first by carrying life-saving products like Narcan.

“As community members, we need to be open to different solutions you know, put the stigma aside,” Merrick said. “Put the opinions aside for a moment and stock, and put a Norton kit in your first aid closet, and your first aid kit, and your pantry or in your medicine cabinet.”

Merrick also encouraged people to reach out to their elected officials to see if they have plans in place to reduce overdoses and help save lives.

