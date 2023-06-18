What is the Summer Solstice?

By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - June 21st marks the summer solstice - ushering in the official start to astronomical summer. This day will be the longest day in the year - giving us here in Kentucky, 14 hours and 48 minutes of continuous daylight.

There are four different holidays based on Sunlight. The Vernal Equinox, the Winter Solstice, the Summer Solstice, and Autumnal Equinox. Solstices, equinoxes, and seasons all occur because the Earth doesn’t orbit the sun completely upright. Instead, Earth’s axis is tilted, allowing us here on Earth to receive different amounts of sunlight. Solstices mark days when sunlight is at its peak or at its minimum and Equinoxes mark the days of the year when we see equal parts of the day and night. These holidays give us a rough outline of our seasons.

Meteorologists and climatologists define summer as the warmest three months of the year, starting on June 1st - but the Summer solstice is widely accepted as the start of astronomical summer. The solstice happens when the sun is directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer, giving those of us in the northern hemisphere our longest day.

The Solstice is celebrated by many cultures around the world with numerous traditions, holidays, and festivals. One famous celebration happens in England - when each year, thousands gather at Stonehenge to celebrate the solstice as the rising sun aligns perfectly with the structure’s stones.

So from sunrise gatherings to celebrations of sun - the extra light we get on the 21st, will certainly push away any remaining winter woes.

