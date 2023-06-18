Sheriff: Three people facing charges after trying to sneak drugs into detention center

Drug Pic
Drug Pic(Wayne County Sheriff)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said three people were arrested after reportedly trying to sneak drugs into the Wayne County Detention Center.

Catron said the investigation started several weeks ago after a deputy jailer was approached by an inmate.

The inmate, later identified as Jonathan Moran, reportedly asked the deputy jailer to bring drugs into the detention center in exchange for $100.

On Saturday, Catron said Moran passed a note to the deputy jailer with information on how to make contact with the outside drug dealer.

The deputy jailer reportedly left the Detention Center to buy the drugs, and Catron said a second inmate, identified as Robert Miller, called the drug dealer.

The dealer was identified as Chariss Carrender.

Detectives said the incident took place in Murphy’s parking lot, and deputies were on the scene. After the drug deal, deputies pulled Carrender’s car over.

When the deputy jailer also got to the traffic stop, he had several items from Carrender. Deputies said they found a plastic baggie with tobacco, a THC vape, rolling papers, zig-zag wraps, four orange tablets of Buprenorphine and 15 orange stripes of Buprenorphine.

Officials said five $20 bills were also found.

During a search of Carrender’s car, deputies said they found an empty bag of Gabbler pipe tobacco, a package for THC vapes, a roll of masking tape and a prescription for Sublingual Films.

Moran, Miller and Carrender were charged with bribery, drug trafficking, drug possession, promoting contraband and engaging in organized crime.

Carrender was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. Moran and Miller remain in the Wayne County Detention Center.

