Pikeville hosts first ever River Run on the Levisa Fork

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife (KYDFW), the city of Pikeville hosted its first-ever River Run on the Pikeville River Trail on the Levisa Fork.

Folks came out to enjoy floating down the nearly eight-mile-long route on kayaks or innertubes as well as a catered lunch.

KYDFW Conservation Officer Stone Harris and Pikeville’s Director of Outdoor Recreation P.J. Collins added, while the event was a blast for all involved, it was also about teaching folks about water safety.

“The big emphasis is water safety,” said Collins. “Just to teach everybody the safe way to utilize the river and also just to, again, bring awareness to the fact that we have a river right here in our backyard that really is beautiful.”

Officer Harris also said, while this was the first year the event had ever been hosted, he hopes it will become a yearly tradition.

