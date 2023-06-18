Knox Central’s Steven Partin commits to Yale

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - From the 25E to the Ivy, one of the Panthers’ best is on to the next level.

Knox Central quarterback, running back and linebacker Steven Partin announced on Saturday that he is committed to play football for Yale.

Partin picked the Bulldogs over Morehead State. Yale offered him in December.

During the 2022 season, Partin led Knox Central in passing and rushing with 927 yards through the air and 1,782 yards on the ground. He also among the leaders on defense with 71 tackles.

