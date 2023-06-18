EKY teen drowns at Paintsville Lake

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A 16-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning at Paintsville Lake in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Coroner told our sister station WKYT the teen was from Magoffin County and was swimming with friends near the Lost Creek Boat Ramp.

Multiple departments from Morgan and Johnson counties responded to the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division.

The victim was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

