Bob Huggins officially resigns from WVU Basketball

Huggins arrested Friday for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh
Huggins
Huggins(wdtv)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hall of Fame Head Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins has resigned from WVU, according to a statement released by WVU Athletics.

Huggins’ statement in full reads:

WVU President Gordon Gee and VP/Director of Athletics Wren Baker say they have accepted Huggins’ resignation.

In a joint statement, they say WVU will be focused on supporting the student-athletes and solidifying leadership for the basketball program.

Here is their statement:

The announcement comes roughly 24 hours after being arrested in Pittsburgh and charged with driving under the influence.

According to court documents, Huggins had a BAC of .210 -- more than double the legal limit -- and was driving a car leased by West Virginia University when he was stopped by police.

Click here for prior coverage of Huggins’ arrest:

More details released in Bob Huggins DUI arrest

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County
Deadly ATV Crash generic
Three-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Masked mystery man detains suspects
Masked mystery man detains B&E suspects
Camp Invention 2023
Pikeville Elementary hosts 2023 Camp Invention, focused on fun learning

Latest News

Pikeville River Run
Pikeville hosts first ever River Run on the Levisa Fork
Johnson Co. Trail Day
Folks flock to trails during third annual Johnson County Trail Day
Crash
One man dead following Knott County crash
Police search
Monticello man found safe following search
Joey Hart commits to Kentucky - WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition