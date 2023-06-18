Archaeologists find 3,000-year-old gleaming sword at burial site
(CNN) – Archaeologists have found a gleaming 3,000-year-old sword at a burial site in southern Germany.
The well-preserved sword was discovered last week in the State of Bavaria.
Researchers believe it was left in the grave as a burial gift. They say a sword like this, with an octagonal handle made entirely from bronze, is a rare find.
It’s thought to date back to the end of the 14th century BCE, the middle bronze age.
The sword was left in a grave containing the remains of three people, a man, a woman and a young person, who researchers say were buried shortly after one another.
Their relationship is unclear, but they were buried with a rich array of grave goods.
