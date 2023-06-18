An unsettled weather pattern looks to return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Spotty showers can not be ruled out tonight, mainly along and west of I-75. However, widespread showers and storms are likely on Monday, and rain chances linger for much of the work week.

Tonight Through Monday Night

After a fantastic weekend thanks to high pressure, we are tracking some changes as early as tonight. An area of low pressure looks to move back into the region, and this will bring higher rain and thunderstorm chances. Overnight, most of the area will remain dry, but clouds will increase. Low temperatures fall into the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two will be possible, mainly along and west of I-75.

Monday is looking soggy. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day. It will not rain all day, but off-and-on showers are likely under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s. We are not expecting any severe weather, but some heavier showers will be possible at times.

Into Monday night, spotty showers will linger. We remain mostly cloudy and mild. Overnight lows only dip into the mid-60s.

Staying Soggy Through Midweek

Our pesky area of low pressure looks to linger for much of the week ahead, so moisture will also stick around.

Scattered showers and storms are likely on Tuesday under a partly sunny sky. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-70s, while lows dip into the mid-60s.

Rain chances look to continue into Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible under a partly sunny sky. Highs remain in the mid-to-upper-70s, and lows bottom out in the lower-60s.

On Thursday, the forecast does not change much. We remain soggy at times as off-and-on showers and storms are possible. Temperatures look to remain below average. Highs reach the mid-and-upper-70s, and lows fall into the mid-to-upper-60s.

Over the next five days, we could see one to two inches of rainfall, with possibly higher amounts in some places. Right now, we are not expecting widespread flooding issues, but some isolated problems will be possible, so keep an eye on your creeks and streams.

Extended Forecast

This wet weather pattern may also linger into Friday and Saturday.

Scattered showers and storms look possible under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Temperatures top out in the lower-80s on both days, with lows dipping into the mid-and-upper-60s.

