Warm Father’s Day ahead, higher rain chances looming

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast looks relatively calm for most of the weekend, but higher rain chances are right around the corner.

Tonight through Sunday Night

A quiet night is on tap across the mountains. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Some areas of patchy fog can not be ruled out. Overnight lows will be comfortable. We fall into the upper-50s by Sunday morning.

A mild Father’s Day is on tap across the region. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s by Sunday afternoon under a mix of Sun and clouds. Be sure to grab the water and sunscreen if you have any outdoor plans with dad. Most of Sunday will be dry, but an isolated shower can not be ruled out by Sunday night.

Into Sunday night, spotty showers will be possible, mainly west of I-75. For most of us, we remain dry, but clouds will increase across the area. Overnight lows only dip into the mid-60s, so we remain mild overnight.

Tracking Higher Rain Chances

Scattered showers look to return as we kick off the new work week. It does not look to be an all-day washout, but off-and-on showers and storms will be possible on Monday. We stay partly sunny and slightly cooler. Temperatures top out in the lower-80s. Overnight lows dip into the mid-60s by Monday night as spotty showers look to linger.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Tuesday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures reach the lower-80s by Tuesday afternoon, and lows bottom out in the mid-60s.

Rain chances look to linger into Wednesday. Again, scattered showers will be possible as a soggier weather pattern returns to the mountains. Highs on Wednesday top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s, while lows stay into the mid-60s.

We could see some much-needed rainfall this week as portions of the region are still dealing with a Level 1 and Level 2 drought.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and storms look possible as we close out the upcoming work week.

High temperatures also look cooler. We top out in the upper-70s on Thursday and Friday under a partly sunny sky.

Overnight lows look to dip into the mid-and-upper-60s as mild and muggy weather continues.

