Three-star guard Joey Hart commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - An already impressive freshman class for John Calipari’s squad just added another one.

Three-star shooting guard Joey Hart has committed to Kentucky, according to a release from UK.

The Linton, Indiana-native comes to Lexington after originally signing his NLI with UCF back in November, but was granted a release last month.

Hart joins DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham, Reed Sheppard and Jordan Burks as incoming freshman.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.