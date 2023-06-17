Three-star guard Joey Hart commits to Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats(WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - An already impressive freshman class for John Calipari’s squad just added another one.

Three-star shooting guard Joey Hart has committed to Kentucky, according to a release from UK.

The Linton, Indiana-native comes to Lexington after originally signing his NLI with UCF back in November, but was granted a release last month.

Hart joins DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Robert Dillingham, Reed Sheppard and Jordan Burks as incoming freshman.

