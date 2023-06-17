Perry County Fair organizers hope to provide joy after a hard year

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday marks the last day of the Perry County Fair, but several festivities are still underway.

Fair board members said this year’s fair brought fun for all, including live animals, numerous arts and craft vendors and even several stunt performances.

Those with the fair added, after everything Perry Countians have experienced over the past year, it feels good to offer events people can enjoy.

”It has been great. We know all these people that have been through the flood, they have had winds, and then the recent fire in downtown Hazard, we just wanted to have a place for them to come and to forget all that’s been going on and just enjoy the day with their families,” said Janet Smith, Perry County Fair Treasurer.

Saturday night will be filled with live music and stunt performances.

The Perry County Fair concludes at 10:00 p.m.

