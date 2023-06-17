One man dead following Knott County crash

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was killed following a crash in Knott County.

Officials with the Knott County Coroner’s Office confirmed the crash happened in the Branhams Creek area on KY-1393.

Following an initial investigation, officials believe a tree fell off of a hillside and caused the crash.

Knott County Coroner Corey Watson said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

His name was not released, but he was 70 years old and from Knott County.

