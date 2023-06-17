Monticello man found safe following search

Police search
Police search(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was found safe after he was reported missing on Friday.

Officials said they got a call around 3 p.m. Friday about the missing man. His car was reportedly found parked near Chriswell Cemetery Road off of KY-167 South.

A ground search was started in the area by a local rescue squad.

The search continued until shortly after 9:30 p.m. due to dark conditions, and it later resumed Saturday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., officials said they found the man lying in a creek bed and still conscious.

First responders treated the man on the scene, but he was later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said he is expected to fully recover.

Following an investigation, officials said the man started walking his timber boundary lines on Tuesday, and he tripped and fell down an embankment into the creek bed. First responders confirmed the man stayed there until rescue crews found him on Saturday.

His name was not released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic crime scene
KSP investigating reported murder-suicide in Breathitt County
Deadly ATV Crash generic
Three-year-old dead after ATV crash in Pike County
Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Masked mystery man detains suspects
Masked mystery man detains B&E suspects
Photo Courtesy: Big Sandy Detention Center
EKY man charged in child pornography case

Latest News

Joey Hart commits to Kentucky - WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition
Table set up where fire survivors can grab resources and detail what they need.
Downtown Hazard fire survivors in long process of finding permanent housing
Perry County Fair organizers hope to provide joy after a hard year
Jones, Wright taken in XFL Rookie Draft