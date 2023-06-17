Monticello man found safe following search

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said a Monticello man was found safe after he was reported missing on Friday.

Officials said they got a call around 3 p.m. Friday about the missing man. His car was reportedly found parked near Chriswell Cemetery Road off of KY-167 South.

A ground search was started in the area by a local rescue squad.

The search continued until shortly after 9:30 p.m. due to dark conditions, and it later resumed Saturday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., officials said they found the man lying in a creek bed and still conscious.

First responders treated the man on the scene, but he was later flown to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Officials said he is expected to fully recover.

Following an investigation, officials said the man started walking his timber boundary lines on Tuesday, and he tripped and fell down an embankment into the creek bed. First responders confirmed the man stayed there until rescue crews found him on Saturday.

His name was not released.

