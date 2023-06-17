Lexington artists honor famous Kentucky jockey ahead of Juneteenth

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three new art pieces were unveiled at the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden in Lexington.

Two Lexington artists worked together to celebrate the life of the famous jockey, Isaac Murphy, through their artwork.

Local artist, LaVon Van Williams Jr. and University of Kentucky associate professor, Gary Bibbs worked together on the three iron pieces.

The wood carver, and metal sculptor came together to create these pieces which showcase Murphy’s legacy in horseracing, and also in his own personal life.

LexArts said they received a national award which gave them a grant to help make this artwork possible.

Isaac Murphy was the son of a former slave, and had to work his way up in the horse racing industry. He is now considered one of the greatest jockeys of all time.

Among his awards, he has won the Kentucky Derby three times, and was the first jockey ever to be elected into the Hall of Fame.

Phil Jun with LexArts says with Juneteenth celebrations on Sunday, this was a great way to kick off the city’s festivities.

“This is just the perfect time to unveil it.” Jun said, “That way if people are going through the city, coming to the Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden and enjoying all of Juneteenth, they can see a part of his life and how the story can be told through art.”

Local leaders say this artwork is just one way for his legacy will live on.

