Jones, Wright taken in XFL Rookie Draft

By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Kentucky names were taken in the NFL Draft back in April, a couple of more had their names called just not in a way they’d expect.

UK linebackers Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright were taken in the XFL Rookie Draft.

Jones was taken by the Orlando Guardians and Wright was taken by the Bob Stoops-led Arlington Renegades.

The two combined for over 400 tackles in their college careers.

