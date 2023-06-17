First ‘Kentucky Children’s Miracle Network Bike Run’ kicks off in Corbin

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Several bikers hit the streets of Corbin on Saturday to, not only take advantage of the great weather, but to raise awareness for an organization close to their hearts.

“I recently got a new motorcycle, and I thought, ‘what the heck, give everyone an excuse to ride, right? Do a ride for the children,’” said the event’s organizer, Harlen Lockhart II.

Lockhart is the organizer behind the first Kentucky Children’s Miracle Network Bike Run.

“Building awareness, that is 100 percent our goal is to build awareness,” said Lockhart. “Donations are nice, but its not about the money. It’s about the awareness and just getting together as a community.”

Lockhart knows how important institutions like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals are because of his son, Harlen Lockhart III, who struggled with seizures as a child and had to make numerous visits to several hospitals.

“It’s just always been a passion for me. I have a special needs child, and we had help when he was little, and so it just really tugs on my heart. It’s just a passion we have,” Lockhart added.

Along with raising awareness for CMN Hospitals, this gathering also shows everyone that, beyond their tough exteriors, many bikers have a soft spot for their communities and the people within them.

“I mean, any excuse to get out and ride is a good one; any time you can raise money or awareness for a charity, I think that’s great. That’s why I enjoy the community,” said event participant, Vernon Dechene.

Lockhart said he hopes this event is the first of many bike runs for Kentucky Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

