Downtown Hazard fire survivors in long process of finding permanent housing

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several survivors of the apartment building fire in downtown Hazard, just more than one week ago, are still staying in a nearby hotel.

Non-profits like the Perry County Community Foundation and Roscoe’s Daughter, along with members of the First Presbyterian Church and others, are working with survivors to regain needs after losing almost all, if not all, of what they owned.

Roscoe’s Daughter Founder Kate Clemons said one of the biggest road blocks is finding permanent housing.

”We are working very hard to find permanent housing. So, as of today, we have six families that we’ve been able to place in long-term housing, but we still need to find that for over double the amount,” Kate Clemons said.

Some that have found a permanent housing solution are running into financial issues.

Survivor Veda Combs said she has had to spend most of the money in her bank account even with donations, and the place she will be living is 45 minutes away from her workplace, which she said could be dangerous.

“Especially when I work. There’s four days a week. One day I work from open to closing, and then three days a week, I’m completely on night shift, but when I get out of there, it’d be around 9:25 at night,” Combs said.

Others are looking to move into temporary housing units that have been arranged by Perry County Emergency Management. 10 of those will be provided, and they will be located at Perry County Park.

“We’re happy that’s an option right now, but eventually have our own place,” survivor Reba Bennett said.

The temporary housing units will include accessories donated by the Perry County Community Foundation.

City of Hazard officials said they are hoping the trailers arrive in the next few days.

You can visit Kate Clemons’ Facebook page and the Perry County Community Foundation Facebook page to find links to donate to the fire survivors.

