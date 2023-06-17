Biden to take aerial tour of I-95 damage in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the reconstruction efforts on Interstate 95 on Saturday following an aerial tour of the damage.

While in Philadelphia Saturday, Biden will take an aerial tour of I-95 and be briefed on the emergency repair and current reconstruction efforts, according to CNN. He is expected to then make remarks on his administration’s efforts to aid in the reconstruction.

A section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway was destroyed last weekend when the driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on an off-ramp, the Associated Press reported. The tanker truck was flipped on its side and caught fire.

AP reported Biden is in Philadelphia for his first major political rally since announcing his reelection campaign, appearing alongside union members to speak about his economic agenda.

Family members remembered the truck driver who was killed in the I-95 bridge collapse. (WPVI, MOODY FAMILY, CNN)

